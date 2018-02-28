SBA Hosts Veterans Small Business Advisory Committee Meetings March 7 & 8

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Interagency Task Force (IATF) on Veterans Small Business Development and the Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs (ACVBA) holds public meetings March 7 and 8, respectively, at SBA headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The March 7 IATF meeting is from 1 to 4 p.m. The March 8 ACVBA meeting runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., in SBA’s Eisenhower Conference Room at 409 Third Street, SW, Washington, D.C., 20416.

Both meetings will address the current state of veteran-owned small businesses and provide progress updates regarding advancing veteran entrepreneurship and employment. Committee members will receive briefs on access to capital, counseling and training, and government contracting. The ACVBA meeting will also include a discussion on service-disabled veteran-owned small business 8(a) program eligibility, commercial supply chain opportunities, and veteran small business certification availability.

Both IATF and ACVBA meetings are open to the public and held quarterly in Washington, D.C. You can join the meeting by teleconference at 1-888-858-2144, access code: 7805798#. You can also participate via webinar at http://soc.att.com/2o3e7qf.

Following each IATF and ACVBA meeting, you can find transcripts at www.sba.gov/ovbd, under the section heading “Policy Formulation Committees.”

Please email any questions to veteransbusiness@sba.gov, or call (202) 205-6337.