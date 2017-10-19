SBA Hosts Trainings for National Veteran’s Small Business Week

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s West Virginia District Office hosts two training opportunities, a webinar and a two-day training, to celebrate National Veteran’s Small Business Week.

There are over 3 million veteran-run businesses in the United States, and veterans are twice as likely to own a business as the general population. The SBA wants to take this opportunity the help educate and train those interested in starting a small business.

The webinar “Veteran to Business Owner Overview” takes place Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. Registration is required at www.sba.gov/wv.

The in-person two day Boots to Business Reboot hosted by the SBA, WVU Women’s Business Center and Veterans Business Outreach Center takes place Monday October 30 – Tuesday October 31, 2017 in Morgantown at the Fairfield Inn & Suites. The training is open to Veterans of all eras, and their spouses. During the training participants learn:

Why veterans make exceptional business owners

Finding the right business opportunity right for you

Turning your business idea into a reality

Steps to develop a business plan

Resources for small business counseling

Resources for access to start-up capital

And more

“The military has a track record of producing outstanding leaders, explaining why nearly 1 in 10 U.S. entrepreneurs are veterans” states Karen Friel, SBA’s West Virginia district director. “Trainings like these help develop their skills, connect them to the right resources, and leads them to be successful entrepreneurs in their communities.”

The event is located at the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, University Town Centre Drive, 161 Lewis Drive, Morgantown, WV. Register for the free events at www.sba.gov/wv or contact Larry Batten at 304-623-7447 or larry.batten@sba.gov.