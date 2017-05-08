SBA Announces Procurement Training Competition

The US Small Business Administration today announced the Veteran Federal Procurement Entrepreneurship Training Program (VFPETP) competition. The competition provides funding for US-based organizations to expand existing federal procurement entrepreneurship training programs to veteran-owned small businesses and service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses.

Offered by SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development (OVBD), the program enables one awardee to deliver, and scale, existing veteran federal procurement entrepreneurial training programs. A maximum of $500,000 in funding is available annually for up to four years, consisting of a base period of 12 months and three option periods of 12 months each.

The competition is open to eligible nonprofit or private-sector organizations with a history of providing entrepreneurship and/or business management training. Other criteria includes performance metrics, outcomes of the existing program and the ability to scale operations of the existing program to serve SDVOSBs and VOSBs from all U.S. states and territories.

OVBD hosts a webinar at 2 p.m. EDT, Wednesday, May 24. Questions must be submitted to jerry.godwin@sba.gov no later than 4 p.m. Friday, May 19. The webinar link, call-in number, and access code are:

USA Toll-Free: (888) 958-2144 or (646) 746-3008, Access Code: 1183010

Web Conference URL: https://www.connectmeeting.att.com.