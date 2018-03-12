SBA Administrator Honors Nation’s Top Small Businesses

Administrator Linda McMahon, the head of the U.S. Small Business Administration, announced today this year’s Small Business Person of the Year winners from the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. All of the winners have been invited to attend ceremonies in Washington, D.C on April 29-30 where they will be honored with their individual award along with special recognition of the three runners-up and the naming of the 2018 National Small Business Person of the Year.

“It is my honor and distinct pleasure to announce the 52 winners from across the U.S. and Puerto Rico,” McMahon said. “These small business owners define entrepreneurial spirit and best represent the 30 million small businesses that are the backbone and economic engine of our economy. I look forward to welcoming the winners to Washington next month when they are officially honored for their achievements.”

West Virginia’s 2018 State Small Business Person of the Year is Douglas Tate, president and CEO of Alpha Technologies, Inc., in Hurricane.

Each year since 1963, the president has issued a proclamation calling for the celebration of National Small Business Week. National Small Business Week is set as the first week in May, and this year the dates are April 29 – May 5.

After the national awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. McMahon will continue National Small Business Week with a bus road show starting in Jacksonville, Fla. and then continue on to South Carolina and North Carolina. At each stop she will meet with small business owners, visit small businesses and hold roundtable discussions. Additionally, virtual events, recognition and educational opportunities throughout SBA’s 10 Regions and 68 Districts will be held throughout the week.

In addition to the National Winners, the U.S. Small Business Administration’s West Virginia District Office will honor the following district winners during an awards luncheon in Fairmont at the Robert H. Mollohan Research Center on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

Region III Winners

Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year

Arria Hines – Allegheny Science & Technology Corporation

Bridgeport, WV

Nominated by: Lani MacRae, DOE

Jayachandra (Jay) Reddy – NextGen Federal Systems, LLC

Morgantown, WV

Nominated by: Carl Wooden, Raytheon Company

Paul Diserio – American Muscle Docks & Fabrication, LLC

Wellsburg, WV

Nominated by: Sharon Stratton, SBDC

District Winners