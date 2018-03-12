SBA Administrator Honors Nation’s Top Small Businesses
March 12, 2018|
Administrator Linda McMahon, the head of the U.S. Small Business Administration, announced today this year’s Small Business Person of the Year winners from the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. All of the winners have been invited to attend ceremonies in Washington, D.C on April 29-30 where they will be honored with their individual award along with special recognition of the three runners-up and the naming of the 2018 National Small Business Person of the Year.
“It is my honor and distinct pleasure to announce the 52 winners from across the U.S. and Puerto Rico,” McMahon said. “These small business owners define entrepreneurial spirit and best represent the 30 million small businesses that are the backbone and economic engine of our economy. I look forward to welcoming the winners to Washington next month when they are officially honored for their achievements.”
West Virginia’s 2018 State Small Business Person of the Year is Douglas Tate, president and CEO of Alpha Technologies, Inc., in Hurricane.
Each year since 1963, the president has issued a proclamation calling for the celebration of National Small Business Week. National Small Business Week is set as the first week in May, and this year the dates are April 29 – May 5.
After the national awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. McMahon will continue National Small Business Week with a bus road show starting in Jacksonville, Fla. and then continue on to South Carolina and North Carolina. At each stop she will meet with small business owners, visit small businesses and hold roundtable discussions. Additionally, virtual events, recognition and educational opportunities throughout SBA’s 10 Regions and 68 Districts will be held throughout the week.
In addition to the National Winners, the U.S. Small Business Administration’s West Virginia District Office will honor the following district winners during an awards luncheon in Fairmont at the Robert H. Mollohan Research Center on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.
Region III Winners
- Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year
Arria Hines – Allegheny Science & Technology Corporation
Bridgeport, WV
Nominated by: Lani MacRae, DOE
- Small Business Subcontractor of the Year
Jayachandra (Jay) Reddy – NextGen Federal Systems, LLC
Morgantown, WV
Nominated by: Carl Wooden, Raytheon Company
- Small Business Exporter of the Year
Paul Diserio – American Muscle Docks & Fabrication, LLC
Wellsburg, WV
Nominated by: Sharon Stratton, SBDC
District Winners
- Small Business Person of the Year
Douglas Tate – Alpha Technologies, Inc.
Hurricane, WV
Nominated by: Terry Cyfers, SBDC
- Small Business Exporter of the Year (Region III Winner)
Paul Diserio – American Muscle Docks & Fabrication, LLC
Wellsburg, WV
Nominated by: Sharon Stratton, SBDC
- Family-Owned Small Business of the Year
Cason & Bill Edwards – RKE Corporation
St. Marys, WV
Nominated by: Jody Murphy, Pleasants Area Chamber of Commerce & Marsa Myers, SBDC
- Minority-Owned Small Business of the Year
Michael Paul McKechnie – Mountain View Solar
Berkeley Springs, WV
Nominated by: Mary Hott, SBDC
- Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year
Kimberly Baker – River and Rail Bakery
Huntington, WV
Nominated by: Amber Wilson, SBDC
- Encore Entrepreneur of the Year
Crista & Roger Johnson – Screech Owl Brewing
Bruceton Mills, WV
Nominated by: Lindsey Teets, SBDC
- Young Entrepreneur of the Year
Aaron Harris – Aaron Harris Auction Services
Volga, WV
Nominated by: Susannah Higgins, SBDC
- WV Small Business Champion of the Year
Christy Laxton – Wyoming County Economic Development Authority
Pineville, WV
Nominated by: Harold Patterson, SBDC
