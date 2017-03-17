SBA Administrator Honors Nation’s Top Small Businesses

Administrator Linda McMahon, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration, announced today this year’s Small Business Person of the Year winners from the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands. All winners are invited to ceremonies in Washington, D.C April 30 – May 1 where they will be honored with their individual award along with the recognition of three runners-up and the naming of the 2017 National Small Business Person of the Year.

“It is my honor and distinct pleasure to announce the 54 winners from across the U.S. and its territories,” McMahon said. “These small business owners define entrepreneurial spirit and best represent the 28 million small businesses that are the backbone and economic engine for today’s economy. I look forward to welcoming the winners to Washington next month when they are officially honored for their achievements.”

Each year since 1963, the president has issued a proclamation calling for the celebration of National Small Business Week. National Small Business Week is set as the first week in May, and this year the dates are April 30 – May 6 with national events planned in Washington, D.C., New York City, Indianapolis, Dallas and Fresno, Calif.

“I’m proud of our region’s winners,” said Carl Knoblock, acting SBA Mid-Atlantic regional administrator. “Every year our national competitors reflect the dedicated work of our entrepreneurs as well as the support of SBA and our partner organizations. I am confident that at least one of our district winners will walk away with a national title.”

2017 Small Business Person of the Year Winners in the Mid-Atlantic Region

WEST VIRGINIA

Matthew Paul Knott

President & CEO

River Riders, Inc. and Clarion Inn Harpers Ferry

Harpers Ferry, WV 25425

In addition to the Small Business Person of the Year Award, SBA’s West Virginia District Director Karen Friel is excited to announce the following District Level award winners:

2017 8(a) Graduate of the Year (National Award Winner!)

Leah Heimbach – Healthcare Management Solutions, LLC

Fairmont, WV

Nominated by: Desirea Votaw, HMS

2017 WV Small Business Person of the Year

Matthew Paul Knott – River Rider Family Adventure Resort ­

Harpers Ferry, WV

Nominated by: Mary Hott, SBDC

2017 WV Small Business Exporter of the Year

Justin Seibert – Direct Online Marketing

Wheeling, WV

Nominated by: Chad Remp, Wheeling Truck Center

2017 Family-Owned Small Business of the Year

Donald Riggenbach – Riggenbach Tile and Carpet

New Martinsville, WV

Nominated by: Donna Schramm, SBDC

2017 Minority-Owned Small Business of the Year

Chin Orih – Corporate Cleaning Services, LLC

Morgantown, WV

Nominated by: Sharon Stratton, SBDC & Mindy Walls WVU WBC

2017 WV Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year

Elizabeth Yeager Cross – Yeager Design & Interiors

Scott Depot, WV

Nominated by: Heather Vanater, BR&E & Amber Wilson, SBDC

2017 WV Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year

Chad Ranson & John Roberts – Ranson Inspection Services, LLC

Ripley, WV

Nominated by: Marsa Myers, SBDC

2017 West Virginia Encore Entrepreneur of the Year

Delaina Kucish – Our Country Corner

Fairmont, WV

Nominated by: Tina Shaw, Marion County Chamber of Commerce

2017 West Virginia Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Dakota Janowitz – DJ’s Firewood

Augusta, WV

Nominated by: Lindsey Teets, SBDC

2017 WV Small Business Champion of the Year

Patrick Ford – Business Development Corporation of the Norther Panhandle

Weirton, WV

Nominated by: Ed Powell, SBDC

West Virginia Lender of the Year

Huntington National Bank

67 loans for more than $17.9 million

West Virginia Community Bank of the Year

MVB Bank

12 loans for more than $1.7 million

West Virginia Microlender of the Year

First Microloan of West Virginia

13 loans for $474,000

“We have an outstanding group of small business owners that represent our state,” says Friel. “I look forward to meeting with each of them in the next couple weeks and celebrating their success during National Small Business Week.” The U.S. Small Business Administration’s West Virginia District Office will celebrate the award winners during an invite only luncheon on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at the Robert H. Mollohan Research Center in Fairmont, WV.