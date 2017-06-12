Save the Date: Martha Wehrle Opening Lecture at 2017 National Youth Science Camp

What: Martha Wehrle Kickoff to NYSC 2017

Where: Geary Auditorium at the University of Charleston

When: June 15th – 12:00 Noon

Who: Jon Boggs, Dan Carder and Greg Thompson

Topic: The VW Diesel Emissions Fraud Case – At the Intersection of Science, Environmental Policy, Ethics and Law.

As the opening lecture to the National Youth Science Camp, the annual Martha Wehrle Lecture Series has a reputation for attracting high-profile speakers, and this year is no different. Jon Boggs, Dan Carder and Greg Thompson are the keynote speakers. Boggs is a partner of Bailey Glasser LLP. Along with WVU/CAFEE’s Dan Carder and Greg Thompson, they provided critical technical leadership on the Volkswagen Emissions lawsuit. They will be providing his unique in-depth perspective on the case with a look into science, ethics, and legal discoveries.

This event is open to the public and the press. For more information, contact Rich West, NYSF Development Officer National Youth Science Foundation, at (304) 552-2717 or rich.west@nysf.com.