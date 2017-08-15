Russell Nesbitt Services Inc. Schedules Recruiting Event

Russell Nesbitt Services will be hosting their first ever recruiting event. Working in the Human Services field is both rewarding and challenging. The individuals we serve at Russell Nesbitt Services and our Watch Training Center (a division of RNS) vary in ages and abilities. “We are looking for adults that would like a rewarding career with flexible hours to work with our clients” said Tru Jorris, Human Resource Director, RNS.

The Recruiting Event will be held at the Russell Nesbitt Services Main Office on 431 Fulton Street, Wheeling on Wednesday, August 23rd from 5 pm until 7 pm. Our Peer Support Group will be meeting that evening so interested candidates can observe and meet some of our clients. Join us for the light refreshments, an information session, and open interviews. “Russell Nesbitt Services is a great place to work. Getting to see smiling faces and witness client growth toward independence inspire me daily.” said Stephanie Hockenberry, Marketing Director, RNS.

We have immediate openings in Residential, Day Treatment, and Maintenance. Full and part time shifts are available. We require a pre-employment drug screen, valid driver’s license, and high school diploma/GED. Equal Opportunity Employer/Veteran/Disability.