ROXUL to Build Manufacturing Facility in West Virginia

Governor Jim Justice announced today that ROXUL will build a $150 million manufacturing plant in the City of Ranson, Jefferson County. Upon completion, the plant is expected to create up to 150 jobs with positions ranging from management level to the production line.

ROXUL, Inc. is part of the ROCKWOOL Group, North America’s largest producer of stone wool insulation. The West Virginia facility will be the second facility ROXUL has opened in the United States.

“West Virginia welcomes ROXUL as the newest international member to join our business community,” said Governor Justice. “This achievement is the result of the outstanding teamwork between ROXUL, our Development Office, the Jefferson County Development Authority, Jefferson County Commission and the City of Ranson.”

“The Mountain State is pleased to add ROXUL to the growing list of international companies investing in West Virginia,” said Secretary of Commerce H. Wood Thrasher. “ROXUL’s expansion to West Virginia is a testimony to the state’s global competitiveness and presents a great opportunity for West Virginia’s high-quality workforce.”

“We want to thank the State of West Virginia, the City of Ranson, and the Jefferson County Development Authority for the very good collaboration on this significant investment, which will create well-paying jobs for around 150 people. We’re excited to become part of the local business community in Jefferson County,” said Trent Ogilvie, President of ROXUL, the ROCKWOOL Group’s North American subsidiary.

ROXUL plans to build a 463,000 square-foot manufacturing facility on an estimated 130 acres on the Jefferson Orchards site in Jefferson County. The plant will produce stone wool insulation for building insulation, customized solutions for industrial applications, acoustic ceilings and other applications.

“We are very excited about this project, said Eric Lewis, President, Jefferson County Development Authority. “It was the result of multiple agencies at the state, county and city level all working together to bring a quality employer to Ranson and Jefferson County.”

“We are delighted that ROXUL has selected the City of Ranson for its multi-million dollar investment and high tech manufacturing facility,” said Ranson Mayor Duke Pierson. “This investment will provide many high-quality jobs, expand infrastructure for future development, and broaden our tax base. We look forward to working with ROXUL as it transitions to the construction phase.”

“Jefferson County is thrilled to welcome ROXUL to our beautiful county,” said Peter Onoszko, President of the Jefferson County Commission. “The decision on the part of ROXUL to locate a major production operation here will benefit the county in many ways above and beyond the obvious economic benefit. I would also like to recognize the tremendous effort on the part of both our state and county development authorities in bringing this to pass. Job well done to all!”

An official ground breaking will take place in October 2017, and construction is expected to be completed by early 2020.