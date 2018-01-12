Ronald McDonald House to Honor Heroes Among Us at 2018 McGala

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern West Virginia is set to honor heroes, big and small, as part of their annual McGala fundraiser on Saturday, February 10 at Charleston’s Embassy Suites. Longtime supporter and prominent local attorney Tom Flaherty will be honored for his 30+ years of service to RMHC of Southern West Virginia. Six-year-old Cohen Bramley and his family are also being recognized for embodying the heart and soul of what makes Ronald McDonald House so special.

“There are many different kinds of heroes, and we couldn’t be more grateful for those, like Tom and Cohen, that are dedicated to our organization and its mission,” said RMHC of Southern West Virginia Executive Director DeWayne Dickens. “They are our superheroes.”

McGala 2018 will begin at 6 p.m. with registration and a cocktail reception. The rest of the evening will feature catering by The Olive Tree Cafe & Catering, live entertainment, a silent auction and more.

Individual tickets are $125. To purchase, visit charlestonrmhc.org or call 304-346-0279. All of the proceeds will go directly to RMHC of Southern West Virginia in Charleston.

“The McGala is one of our biggest fundraisers,” said Development Director Evan Osborn. “The money raised from this event allows RMHC of Southern West Virginia to continue to help more and more families of hospitalized children by providing them with a place to stay while their loved one is receiving treatment. This is an essential part of the healing process.”

Corporate sponsorship opportunities for McGala 2018 are available. Sponsorship levels range from bronze ($300) to diamond ($4800).