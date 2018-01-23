Rohrbaugh, Power and Cox Join Kay Casto & Chaney PLLC

Kay Casto & Chaney PLLC is pleased to announce that Tracey A. Rohrbaugh, Curtis G. Power, III, and Christopher C. Cox have joined the firm. Ms. Rohrbaugh, Mr. Power, and Mr. Cox will serve clients from the firm’s new office in Martinsburg, West Virginia, which is the fourth practice location for Kay Casto & Chaney PLLC.

“We are extremely pleased that Tracey, Curtis, and Chris have chosen to join Kay Casto & Chaney,” said Michael T. Chaney, a member of the firm. “All three of these very talented attorneys bring a wealth of knowledge and experience in commercial law and litigation. Together, they will play key roles in the firm’s expansion into the eastern panhandle of West Virginia as well as in Virginia, which will broaden our firm’s footprint and our ability to deliver services to clients situated in this economically vibrant region.”

Ms. Rohrbaugh (Member) will center her practice around construction law, real property litigation, insurance defense and general civil litigation, including estate litigation and deliberate intent. Ms. Rohrbaugh also regularly counsels and advises contractors and subcontractors in all phases of the construction process, including contract preparation and review. She has a successful record of trying cases in state and federal courts and arguing cases before the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia.

Ms. Rohrbaugh earned a J.D. from West Virginia University College of Law in 1994, and a B.A., summa cum laude, from West Virginia University in 1990. She is a member of the Board of Governors for the Defense Trial Counsel of West Virginia, is a co-founder and current President of the Eastern Panhandle Bar Charitable Foundation, and holds memberships in the Eastern Panhandle Bar Association, the Defense Research Institute – Voice of the Defense Bar, and the Virginia Association of Defense Attorneys. She became a Fellow of the West Virginia Bar Foundation in 2013, and has been recognized by both Best Lawyers and Super Lawyers in the area of Construction Litigation.

Curtis G. Power, III (Member) will concentrate his litigation practice in the areas of health care law, insurance defense, medical malpractice defense, professional liability defense, complex litigation, and business litigation.

During his career, Mr. Power served as Counsel to the West Virginia Department of Health in his capacity as a former Assistant Attorney General (WV), and was an Assistant Prosecutor in Berkeley County (WV). Mr. Power earned a J.D. from the West Virginia University College of Law (1980), and he received a B.A. from Washington & Lee University (1977). He is a member of the Virginia Association of Defense Attorneys, the Defense Trial Counsel of West Virginia, the Defense Research Institute, the Winchester-Frederick County (VA) Bar Association, and the Eastern Panhandle Bar Association.

Christopher C. Cox (Associate) served in private practice in Charles Town, West Virginia, before joining Kay Casto & Chaney PLLC. He will focus his practice on commercial law and litigation. Mr. Cox also brings an extensive understanding of military law to the practice, as a result of his years of service as a Judge Advocate General in the U.S. Army, with multiple assignments ranging from Vicenza, Italy to The Pentagon. Mr. Cox holds an LL.M. in Military Law (2008) from the Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School in Charlottesville, Virginia, a J.D. (2004) from the West Virginia University College of Law, and a B.S. (2006) in Business Management from West Virginia University’s College of Business and Economics. Now a retired Army officer and veteran with awards that include the Legion of Merit and a Bronze Star, Mr. Cox is a member of many organizations in the legal profession as well as civic groups in Jefferson County.

For more information about Kay Casto & Chaney PLLC, or to learn more about Tracey Rohrbaugh, Curtis Power, Christopher Cox, and the firm’s Martinsburg office opening on January 15th (located at 400 Foxcroft Avenue – Suite 100; 304-901-7500), please visit www.kaycasto.com.