Robinson & McElwee PLLC Recognized by Chambers USA 2017

The newly released edition of Chambers USA 2017 recognized four Robinson & McElwee attorneys as leaders in their field for their practices in West Virginia:

Joseph Price, Labor & Employment (Band 1)

Kent George, Real Estate (Band 1) and Corporate/Commercial (Band 3)

Doug McElwee, Real Estate (Band 1)

Charles Saffer, Real Estate (Noted Practitioner)

Robinson & McElwee was also recognized as a leading firm in four practice categories in West Virginia:

Real Estate (Band 2)

Natural Resources (Band 3)

Labor and Employment (Band 3)

Corporate/Commercial (Band 4)

Chambers USA ranks the leading firms and attorneys in a wide range of practice areas by conducting in-depth, client-focused research. The results are published each year in a guide that serves as a legal resource for industry-leading companies and organizations. Rankings are assessed on criteria such as technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial awareness/astuteness, diligence, commitment, and other qualities that the client considers relevant.

Robinson & McElwee’s practice is multifaceted and includes litigation, natural resources law, corporate law, labor and employment law, utility law, bankruptcy, commercial real estate development, environmental law, state and local taxation, estate planning and administration, commercial transactions and government relations. The firm has offices in Charleston, Clarksburg, and Wheeling, West Virginia and Alliance, Ohio.