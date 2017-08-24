Robinson & McElwee Lawyer Appointed to West Virginia Fire Commission

Governor Jim Justice has appointed Edward J. George to the West Virginia Fire Commission as a representative of business and industry interests. Mr. George, a Member of the Charleston-based law firm of Robinson & McElwee PLLC, will serve his term from the present day through June of 2022.

“For over 100 years the State of West Virginia has provided fire safety services to its citizens through the State Fire Marshal’s Office and State Fire Commission” said Mr. George. “I am humbled by this appointment and consider it to be an honor to contribute to the service, protection, and safety of West Virginia citizens and those doing business in the Mountain State.”

Mr. George has decades of experience representing business, industry, and associations in West Virginia respecting legislative and regulatory matters, including the pyrotechnics industry. A leading figure in the representation of the fireworks industry over many years, Mr. George was a pivotal player in the State’s recent legalization of the retail sale of fireworks. Through his past service as a firefighter, Mr. George developed an understanding for the wide variety of issues involved in fire prevention and safety, including the duties and sacrifices made by those heroes who run toward and into fire in order to save those seeking to escape.