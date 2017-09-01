Robinson & McElwee Attorneys Listed in the 2018 Best Lawyers in America
September 1, 2017|
Thirteen lawyers from Robinson & McElwee PLLC were recently selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America© 2018. The newly released edition of The Best Lawyers in America© 2018 recognized these attorneys for their work in West Virginia and Ohio.
The Robinson & McElwee attorneys listed in The Best Lawyers in America© 2018 for Charleston, WV include:
- Joseph S. Beeson, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants
- Kent J. George, Commercial Finance Law
- Edward J. George, Transportation Law
- Mark H. Hayes, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants
- David K. Higgins, Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- Robert E. Lannan, Environmental Law, Litigation – Environmental,
- Douglas C. McElwee, Real Estate Law
- Charles F. W. Saffer, Real Estate Law
- Bradley Sorrells, Litigation – Bankruptcy
- John C. Palmer, Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants
- William C. Porth, Energy Law
- Joseph M. Price, Employment Law – Management, Labor Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment
The Robinson & McElwee attorney listed in The Best Lawyers in America© 2018 for Alliance, Ohio is:
- Michael A. Ogline, Tax Law, Trusts and Estates, and Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law
