Robinson & McElwee Attorneys Listed in the 2018 Best Lawyers in America

Thirteen lawyers from Robinson & McElwee PLLC were recently selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America© 2018. The newly released edition of The Best Lawyers in America© 2018 recognized these attorneys for their work in West Virginia and Ohio.

The Robinson & McElwee attorneys listed in The Best Lawyers in America© 2018 for Charleston, WV include:

Joseph S. Beeson , Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants

, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants Kent J. George , Commercial Finance Law

, Commercial Finance Law Edward J. George , Transportation Law

, Transportation Law Mark H. Hayes , Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants

, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants David K. Higgins , Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law

, Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law Robert E. Lannan , Environmental Law, Litigation – Environmental,

, Environmental Law, Litigation – Environmental, Douglas C. McElwee , Real Estate Law

, Real Estate Law Charles F. W. Saffer , Real Estate Law

, Real Estate Law Bradley Sorrells , Litigation – Bankruptcy

, Litigation – Bankruptcy John C. Palmer , Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants

, Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants William C. Porth , Energy Law

, Energy Law Joseph M. Price, Employment Law – Management, Labor Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment

The Robinson & McElwee attorney listed in The Best Lawyers in America© 2018 for Alliance, Ohio is: