The River House names Johanna Murray as Executive Director

The Board of Directors of The River House, Inc named Johanna Murray as its first Executive Director. Murray previously served as the Arts Program Director. In her new role, Murray will be responsible for all aspects of The River House operations.

The River House is a new participatory, community-based arts and music program in Capon Bridge, West Virginia. Located in an historic building on the banks of the Cacapon River, the program calendar includes live musical performances, art classes, community gatherings and open work space. In addition, local artists enjoy a venue for demonstrating and selling their work. The River House also offers delicious homemade soups, light meals, pastries, coffee and other drinks.

“I am excited and honored to be Executive Director of The River House”, Murray said. “Since I was a little girl, I can remember finding community through the arts and it is amazing to watch how The River House brings people together through the creative experience. I look forward to leading the organization for many years to come.”

Murray is a studio arts major from Grinnell College and a talented painter, sculptor, vocalist and musician. She worked as a long-term substitute teacher at Paw Paw High School as well as locally in Capon Bridge, Slanesville and other Hampshire County schools. Murray performs with her fiance, Mike Everson, in the folk duet as “Mike & Jo” and the music group “Winter Squash”. She is a native of Omaha, Nebraska and lives in Capon Bridge.