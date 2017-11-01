RISE WV Announces Contractors for June 2016 Flood Recovery

The West Virginia Development Office announced the contractors who have been awarded housing-related construction contracts under the RISE WV Disaster Recovery Program. The RISE WV Housing Program is designed to help West Virginia residents affected by the devastating June 2016 floods.

The State of West Virginia is providing two housing programs for eligible applicants funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery program.

The contractors awarded to serve the RISE WV program are Appalachia Service Project, River Valley Remodeling, LLC, Thompson Construction, and Dan Hill Construction Company.

Appalachia Service Project—Brenton, WV

Chris Schroeder, Flood Recovery Coordinator

(423) 426-0765

River Valley Remodeling, LLC—Charleston, WV

Brad Bowe

(304) 552-6375

Thompson Construction—Lavalette, WV

Blake Samaha, Project Manager

(504) 952-5631

Dan Hill Construction Company—Gauley Bridge, WV

Dan Hill, CEO

(304) 663- 5761

In June 2017, the state published separate Requests for Proposals (RFPs) for each of three types of services: structural renovations, turnkey residential property reconstruction, and manufactured housing unit replacement.

The RISE WV Disaster Recovery projects are covered by the requirements of Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968 (12 U.S.C. § 1701u) (“Section 3”). Section 3 requires that when employment or contracting opportunities are generated by HUD-funded projects, preference is given to low and very low-income persons and businesses residing in the community where the project is located.