The Resort at Glade Springs Hosts Wonderland Weekend During Easter Celebrations

The Resort at Glade Springs announces this year’s Easter weekend celebrations will feature a new “Alice In Wonderland” theme for 2018. The “Wonderland Weekend” holiday experience for children and families is being offered to the public on Saturday, March 31 and Sunday, April 1 at The Resort at Glade Springs, located at 255 Resort Drive in Daniels, West Virginia.

The Resort will offer an “Alice In Wonderland Easter Package” to complement this year’s festivities. This package includes two night’s accommodations with breakfast, a “Down The Rabbit Hole Scavenger Hunt” offered throughout the weekend, an Easter Coloring Page Contest, and Lawn Games with Alice and Friends, as well as the Resort’s annual Easter Sunday Buffet in the Bright Ballroom. Buffet seatings are available at 11:30 am and 1:30 pm, and all Buffet guests are invited to partake in the annual Easter Egg Hunt on Easter Sunday afternoon beginning at 1 pm.

“We will continue to offer our Easter Egg Hunt this year as part of our annual Easter Buffet, with thousands of prize-filled Easter Eggs scattered around the resort” says Ashley Long, Creative Director of the Resort at Glade Springs. “The Easter Egg Hunt has always been a big hit with children and their parents, but this year we’re going to introduce Alice and other characters from Lewis Carroll’s books to the fun in addition to the Easter Bunny. Everyone will have a chance to come and play Lawn Games on the Bright Lawn with Alice, take part in a coloring contest at our Conference Center, and participate in a new “Down The Rabbit Hole Scavenger Hunt” throughout the weekend. We’ll also be throwing a “Mad Hatter Tea Party” on Saturday afternoon, which we’re sure is going to be a crowd-pleaser.”

As in years past, the public is invited to partake in the Easter Buffet and Egg Hunt, as well as the “Mad Hatter Tea Party.” Advance reservations are required by calling the Resort directly at (304) 763-0876. All other Easter Wonderland Weekend events are available exclusively as part of the “Alice In Wonderland Easter Package”, available by calling the Resort or by visiting them online at www.gladesprings.com/west-virginia-holiday-packages.php. The “Mad Hatter Tea Party” is available as an upgrade either to the package or to the buffet. Availability is limited, and guests will be booked on a first-come, first-served basis. The Easter Egg Hunt is available only to buffet and package guests.