Registration Open for the ActiveSWV Bridge Day 5K

Active Southern West Virginia is proud to present the second annual race across the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayetteville, West Virginia. The ActiveSWV Bridge Day 5k, benefiting Active SWV Kids Running Clubs and the Equal Footing Shoe Fund held by the United Way of Southern West Virginia, will take place on October 21, 2017.

Registration for this event will open on March 1st, 2017.

The start line will be on the north side of the New River Gorge Bridge in the south bound lane. Racers will warm up, get to know fellow runners, and begin the race by crossing the bridge. Racers will exit the event onto open town streets, lap around the Fayetteville Town Park, and finish beside the Historic Fayette County Courthouse. The event awards and group photo will be held at the historic Memorial Building.

Bridge Day, West Virginia’s largest one day festival, attracts over 50,000 visitors to experience walking across the closed bridge 876 feet above the river, the region’s best vendors, and spectate the base jumpers, sky divers, and rappellers.

Registration is limited to 400 racers with no walkers permitted this year. Registration includes:

Friday evening packet pick up

Two morning check in locations; North side start line and south side location

Shuttle provided before and after the race*

Chip timing provided by Appalachian Timing Group

Water station at mile 2

Performance wear shirt

Finisher medals

Top finisher medals

Post event shuttle

For those who participated in last year’s ActiveSWV Bridge Day 5K, we have some updates. New and improved for this year; racers can expect a Friday evening packet pick up, Saturday morning starting line dance party, improved course (map to be released on Wednesday), finish line awards will have an indoor option (last year’s weather was really lucky), and an upgraded finishers medal.

Chip Timing: Provided by Appalachian Timing Group, each racer will be issued a chip number that can be picked up Friday evening or Saturday morning at the designated check in location. Racers must designate their morning check in location for their chip number to be organized at the right location. Chip numbers must be picked up with proper ID prior to 8am. Racers must wear their chip number on the front of their shirts.

Water Station at mile 2: Volunteers will be positioned at the Fayetteville Town Park were you can access water as you enter and as you exit the park loop.

Runner shirt and finisher medal: Making sure each racer has souvenirs to be proud of their accomplishment.

Finisher Trophies: There will be top finishers in Men’s and Women’s. OVERALL Male and Female winners of the race and then 1st place in the following age groups: 0-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70+ for male and female.

Awards ceremony will be held directly after the race at the Memorial Building. All racers are invited to a group photo during the awards ceremony.

After race options: Everyone will need to refuel after competing in WV’s first bridge run! Participants are encouraged to explore Fayetteville’s award winning restaurants and return to the Bridge Day © event for food vendors. The annual Bridge Day Chili Cookoff begins at the finish line at 3pm.

Shuttle services are available throughout the day. Additional family & friends using shuttle can expect to pay: $2 per person. Shuttle maps will be provided.

A bicycle valet service will be provided by Active SWV Bike/Walk at the north and south side of the bridge for attendees to access the event. We encourage everyone to spend the afternoon exploring downtown Fayetteville and return to the Bridge Day(c) event.

For additional questions email info@activeswv.com