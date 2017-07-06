Register Today for Leadership Kanawha Valley

Registration is open for the Charleston Area Alliance Leadership Kanawha Valley, a regional program that gives the leaders of today and tomorrow the tools, knowledge, experiences and connections to enhance their community impact.

Through Leadership Kanawha Valley’s eight-month program, participants learn about the issues shaping the community from the experts working on them, form lasting bonds with classmates and strengthen professional skills with a leadership development curriculum.

“We are dedicated to developing a robust pipeline of diverse civic leaders to serve the region,” said Susie Salisbury, the Alliance’s vice president of Community Development “The impact of the program is felt in all areas of the community. We are committed to helping the broader Kanawha Valley region embrace creativity in its thinking and building bridges of understanding across segments of our community.”

From young professionals to senior executives, Leadership Kanawha Valley program gives the leaders of today and tomorrow the tools, knowledge, experiences and connections to enhance their community impact. The program takes participants to the center of the issues, illuminating the region’s challenges and innovative solutions through behind-the-scene experiences, offering exclusive access to the region’s experts and providing opportunities to deepen connections with the area’s leaders.

“Leadership Kanawha Valley is a great way to see the Kanawha Valley, learn about its organizations, but most importantly connect with its people,” said Christy L. McGinnis, BB&T market president. “Living and working in a small community, it’s easy to feel connected and that you are aware of most everything it has to offer. Leadership Kanawha Valley introduced me to many organizations that I was not aware of, and connected me to many people making positive everyday changes in the Kanawha Valley. I’d recommend the program to any professional looking to learn more about the community in which we live, work and play.”

Full-day program sessions are scheduled the first Thursday of each month September 2017 through April 2018. Past program sessions have included a visit to the Air National Guard 130th Airlift Wing in order to better support the military service of local community members and tours of J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works to learn about the natural salt-making process and the local farm’s history.

Since 2004, more than 325 have joined the Leadership Kanawha Valley alumni network.

“As part of the Leadership Kanawha Valley class of 2015, I met so many amazing people,” said Christa Hamra, sales executive at Komax Business Systems. “Many of them have become dear friends just from the time and experiences we shared during that time. In addition to making lasting friendships, we learned so much about the city we live in – meeting with City Council, the Emergency Management Service, the Clay Center, the National Guard, the Cancer Center and so much more. Each month was an equally informative session that taught me so much.”

Leadership Kanawha Valley registration is $495 for Alliance members and $595 for future Alliance members. This fee includes all program expenses and admission to Alliance Business After Hours networking events September 2017 through April 2018.

Register for Leadership Kanawha Valley at charlestonareaalliance.org. Contact Susie Salisbury at ssalisbury@charlestonareaalliance.org for more information.