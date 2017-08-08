Regional Health Summit Features National Addiction Specialist

Cabell Huntington Hospital is sponsoring a Tri-State Regional Health Summit Workshop on Tuesday, August 22 from 9 a.m. – noon. The event will be held at the St. Mary’s Medical Center, Center for Education, 2855 Fifth Ave, Huntington, WV.

Dr. Terry Horton, MD, FACP, FASAM will present Project Engage, an early intervention and referral to substance use disorder treatment program designed to help hospital patients who may be struggling with drug or alcohol use. Project Engage enables hospital staff to affectedly identify and connect patients with community-based substance use disorder treatment programs and other resources. This highly successful substance use disorder treatment program was developed by Dr. Horton in 2008 at Christiana Care Health System. Dr. Horton will lead the workshop, providing the resources and tools to on how to apply the Christiana Care Health Project Engage Model to improve access to care between hospitals and community-based resources, overcoming barriers, and assisting patients to engage in treatment long term.

The Project Engage Workshop is designed for healthcare organizations, healthcare providers, nurses, community substance abuse agencies, emergency physicians, social workers and discharge planners, public health and community partners, as well as public officials with an interest in improving how we help patients struggling with drug or alcohol use.

The program is free but registration is required. To register go to www.regionalhealthsummit.org. For questions, please email regionalhealthsummit@gmail.com or call Deb Koester at 765.412.9511.