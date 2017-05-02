ReBuilder Medical, Inc. Announces Launch of All-Natural ReStore Supplement

The team at ReBuilder Medical, Inc., is thrilled to announce the launch of their all-natural ReStore supplement.

The new supplement was created to provide relief for older people suffering from lack of energy, decline in mental focus, and grogginess. According to the Dr. Phillips, “ReStore does all of this and more without any negative side effects.”

ReBuilder Medical, Inc., is a local company known for the development and production of a successful electronic pain control medical device that treats the nerves holistically. The ReBuilder device can calm erratic nerve signals to eliminate pain and increase blood flow, a combination that makes it easier for people to move around pain-free.

With the launch of the ReStore supplement, ReBuilder Medical, Inc., has again positioned itself as a leader in the holistic treatments market. ReBuilder Medical, Inc., has announced that ReStore will be available in May 2017. Currently, customers can pre-order from the company’s website and receive an exclusive 50% discount on their purchase. More information can be found at http://www.rebuildermedical.com/.