Quality Service Award Recipient Announced at Berkeley Medical Center

Joanna Gaither, environmental services, was recently named WVU Medicine Berkeley Medical Center’s Quality Service Award winner for September 2017.

Each month, the hospital’s Service Award Committee selects a Quality Service Award recipient. Gaither was chosen because she demonstrates and exhibits initiative and effective time management in completing her tasks in a timely manner. Recently, she took it upon herself to learn how to use the buffer to clean and polish floors in the hospital’s main lab area.

Criteria for selection as a Quality Service Award recipient includes: demonstrating a consistently high level of productivity and quality of work along with a high degree of initiative in performing work responsibilities, displaying exceptional dependability, exhibiting effective relationships with others, displaying a commitment to service and serving the Berkeley Medical Center community, and meeting the criteria for the system’s mission, vision and values.

Nomination forms for the Quality Service Award are available at locations throughout the Berkeley Medical Center campus. Anyone who witnesses an employee displaying outstanding service is encouraged to complete and submit a nomination form.