Procter & Gamble Announces Additional Jobs in Berkeley County

Procter & Gamble Company has informed Governor Jim Justice today that it will be adding an additional 200 employees to its new manufacturing facility at Tabler Station in Berkeley County. P&G had previously announced that 700 full-time employees would be employed at its West Virginia plant and today’s announcement increases that number to 900.

“We’ve got the ball rolling and more good economic news keeps pouring in,” said Gov. Jim Justice. “Procter & Gamble has made a huge commitment to our state and we are excited that they have decided to add an additional 200 good-paying, full time jobs to the 700 they already announced. We hope they will continue to look at West Virginia for additional expansion opportunities in the future and we are prepared to assist them in any way we can.”

P&G will now be producing Dawn, Gain, Joy and Ivory Dish Care brands at Tabler Station in addition to previously announced brands that include Pantene, Head & Shoulders, shampoos and conditioners for Herbal Essences and Aussie, Olay, Old Spice, Ivory and Gillette body wash, Swiffer, and Bounce fabric enhancers.