Pizatella Rejoins Spilman Thomas & Battle

Spilman Thomas & Battle (Spilman) announced that attorney Jason C. Pizatella has rejoined the law firm following several years in various positions for the West Virginia state government.

“We are delighted to welcome Jason back to Spilman,” said Michael J. Basile, the firm’s Managing Member. “He is extremely bright, energetic and a proven leader. And the multi-dimensional experience Jason has gained through his work in state government will prove invaluable to current and prospective clients.”

Pizatella resumes private practice in the areas of general corporate law, business expansion and economic development, administrative law, energy law, public utility law, and government relations.

Pizatella most recently served as Deputy Chief of Staff for Governor Jim Justice. Prior to that, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer for the Morgantown Area Chamber of Commerce, and Deputy Chief of Staff and Director of Legislative Affairs for Governor Earl Ray Tomblin. He also served a term as the Cabinet Secretary of the Department of Administration during the Tomblin Administration.

Pizatella was recognized on The State Journal‘s Forty Under 40 list in 2017 and as a West Virginia Executive Young Gun in 2015. He is admitted to practice law in West Virginia. He earned his undergraduate degree, summa cum laude, and his law degree from West Virginia University.