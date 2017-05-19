Pioneer West Virginia FCU’s Dan McGowan Receives National Honor

The National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions (NAFCU) has named Pioneer West Virginia Federal Credit Union’s Dan McGowan as CEO of the Year in June at its 2017 Annual Awards Competition.

McGowan has been Pioneer’s President and Chief Executive Officer since October of 2014 after serving the previous four years as the credit union’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

“It is a significant understatement to say that I am honored to be recognized as a CEO of the Year for the credit union industry,” says McGowan. “It’s certainly uplifting, but also humbling at the same time. When I got the news, the first thing that came to mind was how fortunate I am to have a supportive Board of Directors and a phenomenal staff. CEOs are only as good as the people who support them, so in that sense I’m happy to accept the accolade on behalf of those who made it possible.”

Pioneer’s Board Chair, Terry Richardson, says there have been a lot of positive changes since McGowan joined the credit union’s management team in late 2010.

“Total assets have grown about $75 million since then, crossing a milestone in March at just over $200 million” says Richardson. “It’s all about being known for consumer service. Dan and his team have done such an excellent job in working with people that much of our growth has come from referrals from existing members.”

McGowan’s current honor isn’t the first-time Pioneer has been spotlighted for excellence on a national level. PWV’s other national recognitions include:

Being evaluated as one of the 42 best credit unions to work for in America per joint research by the Credit Union Journal and the Best Companies Group, LLC in 2016

Named as “Credit Union of the Year” in 2012 by the National Association of Federal Credit Unions

Numerous “Best Practice” awards from trade publications and other credit union industry organizations.

“This year’s award winner represents the best of the credit union industry, providing outstanding leadership and inspiring others through dedication to extreme member service,” says Chuck Rutan, NAFCU Awards Committee Chair. “NAFCU is proud to recognize Pioneer WV’s McGowan for extraordinary achievement and dedication to the credit union industry.”