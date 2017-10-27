Pediatric Obesity Topic Community Seminar

WVU Medicine Berkeley Medical Center and the WVU Robert C. Byrd Health Sciences Center Eastern Division will sponsor a community mini-medical school program on obesity in children.

The seminar titled Pediatric Obesity–Prevention and Treatment will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the WVU Robert C. Byrd Health Sciences Center on the Berkeley Medical Center campus.

Guest speaker Sarah Moerschel, MD, board certified pediatrician and director of the Healthy for Life Clinic for Children and Adolescents, will discuss pediatric obesity including solutions within our families and local community.

Dr. Moerschel is an associate professor at the WVU School of Medicine, and practices at the newly opened WVU Medicine Center for Diabetes and Metabolic Health located at 1001 Sushruta Drive in Martinsburg.

Registration for the mini-medical school program and the Eastern Pylons History of Medicine lecture begins at 6:15 p.m. This month’s pylon lecture, History of Pharmacy Mortar &Pestle, will begin at 6:30 p.m. featuring Jonathan Kline, Pharm.D., director of pharmacy at Jefferson Medical Center and clinical associate professor at the WVU School of Medicine. The mini-medical school program will follow at 7 p.m.

The mini-medical school program is being offered free to the public as a community service of WVU Medicine and the WVU Health Sciences Center Eastern Division. The pylon lecture series has been made possible in part by a grant from the West Virginia Humanities Council.