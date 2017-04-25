Pallottine Missionary Sisters Create New Foundation

The Pallottine Foundation of Buckhannon, West Virginia congratulates its grant awardees for the 2016 – 2017 grant cycle. In its initial grant cycle, the Foundation selected twelve organizations to help continue their dedicated work serving the healthcare needs of their communities in Barbour, Lewis, Randolph, Upshur, and Webster counties.

“The Pallottine Foundation of Buckhannon sought partnerships with non-profit organizations with the potential to inspire healthier choices for the communities of Barbour, Lewis, Randolph, Upshur, and Webster counties,” stated Executive Director, Janell E. Ray. “We are excited to be partners with these outstanding organizations serving the health needs of the community.”

Central West Virginia Center for Pregnancy Care

Catholic Charities West Virginia

Heathy Bodies Healthy Spirits

Webster County Family Resource Network

Try This West Virginia

Randolph County Child Advocacy Center

Marshall University Research Corporation

Mountain CAP of WV Child Advocacy Center

Upshur County Family Resource Network

Committee for Aging for Randolph County

Highland Community Builders

Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Council

West Virginia VOAD (Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster)

The Pallottine Foundation of Buckhannon, WV, provides grant funding for qualified 501(c)(3) organizations in Barbour, Lewis, Randolph, Upshur and Webster counties in West Virginia that serve healthcare and healthcare related needs of the community. Learn more about the Foundation here.