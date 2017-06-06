Orrin Burke Elected to Main Street Morgantown Board of Directors

Larson Design Group (LDG) is pleased to announce that Orrin Burke, designer in our site engineering department, has been elected to Main Street Morgantown’s Board of Directors.

Main Street Morgantown is a non-profit organization dedicated to the continued revitalization of downtown Morgantown and the Historic Wharf District. Since its founding in 1984, MSM has been involved in the creation of 1,300 new jobs, the opening of more than 200 new businesses, and over $126 million dollars in investments. Main Street Morgantown is a grass-roots organization which works primarily in the areas of historic preservation and economic development.

Burke’s volunteer position is effective immediately and is a year-long commitment. “I’m very excited for the opportunity to sit on the board,” said Burke. “I hope that I can use my professional knowledge to help Main Street Morgantown achieve its vision for downtown Morgantown.”

Burke is a graduate of West Virginia University. He’s been with LDG since 2014.