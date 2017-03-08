One-of-a-Kind Furniture Store Opens in Kanawha City

Refurburator, located at 3706 MacCorkle Avenue SE, is one of the newest additions to Kanawha City’s small business sector in Charleston. The company, which prides itself on repurposing, refinishing and refurbishing one-of-a-kind furniture and home décor, opened its doors late last summer.

“We are thrilled to offer a service to our customers where they can either transform a piece of furniture they have inherited or can shop our collection and choose custom-ordered finishes,” says Rich Chapman, owner and designer. “It is very rewarding to know that older furniture that has been or could be discarded can be saved and transformed into something new and beautiful.”

Chapman, who has a master’s degree in strategic leadership from University of Charleston, has been refurbishing furniture and doing home design for 20 years for family, friends and a limited list of clientele. In early 2016, Refurburator opened a Facebook store with custom pet beds and a limited amount of chalk-painted furniture. Business grew quickly, and in early spring, plans were underway to launch the flagship Refurburator retail store, which offers furniture refurbishing with various finishes, antiques, home décor, pet supplies and chalk paint classes. The store also serves as a Dixie Belle Paint retailer.

“We have had several instances where clients have brought in furniture and actually cried when they saw the finished product,” says Chapman. “Recently, a client brought in a bedroom set that was the only furniture left from a house fire. When we delivered the furniture to her home, she said, ‘You do make old new again.’ This makes what we do even more rewarding.”

Plans are underway for the retail store to expand in 2017 and offer several vendors who carry antiques. Additionally, Chapman is working with several other retailers to add new home furnishings and home décor items.

For more information, please call 304-981-1581 and visit REFURBURATOR on-line store on Facebook and follow #REFURBURATOR on Twitter and Instagram.