Oglebay Women’s Golf Making a Difference

When you are a victim of domestic violence and sexual assault, where do you turn? If you need support, non-judgmental advice and a helping hand, who can you trust? This year, the Oglebay Women’s Golf Association (OWGA) decided that the YWCA Wheeling and the Tri-County Help Center in St. Clairsville offered these great services for those in need. With that in mind, proceeds from their annual golf tournament were donated to these two fine organizations.

On June 13th, the OWGA held their annual golf tournament to a sold out field at the Crispin Golf Center. This tournament has quickly become the most popular ladies golf outing in the tristate area, thanks to the wonderful support of area sponsors, in addition to Oglebay and the Billy Casper Golf Management group. The day is filled with golf, fun, food and terrific raffle baskets. It is the proceeds from the baskets that get donated to a local charity each year. This year it raised $1,000. And our passionate sponsor Niki Mullinix – Partner and Certified Financial Planner at Mosaic Wealth Consulting in Canonsburg, matched that donation, dollar for dollar! That translates to women making a difference for women in this community.

Lori Jones, Executive Director of the YWCA Wheeling and Cathy Campbell, Executive Director of Tri-County Help Center spent some time with OWGA members, describing the many services that they provide and the support offered to area victims. Carol Johnson coordinates the raffle baskets, Joyce Berdine organizes the sponsorship effort, Chris Muroski is tournament leader and Carol Varner is president of OWGA. All were impressed and moved by the work these charities do in Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Belmont, Monroe and Harrison counties, on a 24/7 basis. They have shelters – a place to feel safe – with counseling, legal advocacy, education and an overall sense of empowerment. With so many free services, donations become paramount. OWGA and Mosaic are proud to help them out this year. We are confident that the money will be put to good use.