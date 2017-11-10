Oglebay Resort Opens 2017 West Virginia Light Festivals

The West Virginia Tourism Office encourages visitors and families to experience light displays across the Mountain State this holiday season, including the Festival of Lights at Oglebay Resort opening in Wheeling.

“It’s the perfect time of year to celebrate the holiday beauty of West Virginia,” Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby said. “Oglebay’s Festival of Lights hosts one of the most spectacular light displays in the country, and we’re excited to welcome families and visitors to enjoy this piece of Almost Heaven.”

Starting Nov. 10, visitors will be treated to 80 awe-inspiring displays, including cartoon caricatures and an enormous polyhedron star consisting of more than 2,000 lights, along the six-mile driving tour. Trolley tours are also available and offered several times each night beginning at Wilson Lodge. The resort will present the festival each Sunday through Thursday until 10 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday until 11 p.m. through New Year’s Day.

The renowned light display has received numerous awards and recognitions, including a spot on the American Bus Association’s Top 100 Events in North America and AOL Travel’s 10 Best Christmas Light Displays in the U.S.

“Oglebay’s Festival of Lights season is a family tradition for many of us in the tri-state area. In fact, more than 275,000 visitors make the six-mile trip through nearly a million twinkling lights every year,” said Frank O’Brien, Executive Director of Visit Wheeling. “When thousands of people come to visit us here in Wheeling, they contribute to our economy in a huge way. It is estimated the annual Festival of Lights event generates nearly $14 million for the local economy.”

Additional holiday light shows around the state include Holiday of Lights in Bluefield; Christmas in the Park at Chief Logan State Park; Celebration of Lights in Fairmont; Christmas Fantasy Light Show in Point Pleasant; Yuletide in the Park in Hurricane; Christmas Festival of Lights in Petersburg; Fayette County Park’s Winter Wonderland; and Holiday in the Park in Parkersburg.