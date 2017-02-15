Northern West Virginia Center for Independent Living Receives $611,787 Grant

The Northern West Virginia Center for Independent Living (NWVCIL) has been awarded $611,787 in grant funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh’s Affordable Housing Program, in partnership with Clear Mountain Bank. The grant will be used to help fund NWVCIL’s “My Choice, My Home 2017” program, which provides owner-occupied home modifications to ensure that individuals with disabilities can age safely at home.

“As we age, there is an increased likelihood we will develop a disability,” said Jan Derry, executive director for NWVCIL. “This is very important in West Virginia where 44% of homeowners 65 and older have lived for at least 40 years in their current home. These homes are likely at least 50 years old, so we are looking at an aging population living in aging homes that are unable to meet the changing needs of the individual.”

West Virginia’s population is aging at a rate that exceeds the national average. With federal and state funding sources decreasing and the populations of senior citizens and people with disabilities increasing, the demand for services which allow these individuals to age in place and live independently with dignity is growing exponentially. Assisting individuals with disabilities to help them remain in their own home ensures their ability to remain vibrant members of their own community. It is also economically good for West Virginia, as it reduces the burden on state funded institutions and reduces Medicaid and Medicare expenditures.

Since 2005, NWVCIL has been successfully performing home rehabilitations, utilizing a very limited amount of funding provided by the state and other philanthropic sources. Although NWVCIL leverages these funds to serve as many households as possible, the waiting list for owner-occupied rehab services has grown longer, with most applicants waiting an average of four years before they can be served. The grant funding from FHLB Pittsburgh’s Affordable Housing Program will enable NWVCIL to serve 32 additional families in 2017.

“The Northern West Virginia Center for Independent Living provides critically important services to people with disabilities in our community,” said David M. Thomas, president and CEO of Clear Mountain Bank. “We’re happy to be able to partner with NWVCIL to receive this grant funding, and we’re proud of the impact it will have on our community.”

Founded in 1993, the mission of NWVCIL is to educate and empower communities and people with disabilities so everyone has equal opportunity and freedom of choice; and to eliminate housing discrimination to create equal housing opportunity for all regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status, and disability. More information is available at www.nwvcil.org.

Clear Mountain Bank is a locally-owned and managed community bank serving north-central West Virginia and western Maryland. Clear Mountain Bank offers a comprehensive array of banking services. The company is a leader in providing electronic banking services, including mobile banking and remote deposit. Additional information is available at www.clearmountainbank.com.

As an intermediary between global capital markets and local lenders, the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh provides readily available liquidity, as well as affordable housing and community development opportunities, to member financial institutions of all sizes in Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The Bank is part of the Federal Home Loan Bank System, which was established by Congress in 1932 and serves as a reliable source of funds for housing, jobs and growth in all economic cycles. To learn more, visit www.fhlb-pgh.com.