Nonprofit Partnership Expands Access to Hospice Care for Mountaineers

West Virginia Caring has formalized its partnership agreement with Capital Caring, the largest and oldest hospice and palliative care provider in the mid-Atlantic region, enhancing its ability to provide much-needed end-of-life care to thousands of individuals and families facing advanced illness throughout the Mountain State. The partnership creates one company, while maintaining West Virginia Caring‟s unique identity and 12-county service area. With nearly 75 years of combined experience in their respective regions, this agreement formalizes a 10-year-old collaboration between the two organizations and will enhance direct patient care programs, expand employee training opportunities, and create additional efficiencies in administrative processes. Malene Davis, Capital Caring‟s President and CEO, will serve as the president of both organizations.

“At the end of the day, our priority is to make sure everyone who is eligible for hospice care has access to those services, no matter where they live,” said Ms. Davis. “Our concern is for the moms, dads, and kids who rely on the services we provide, and I am happy that this partnership will increase access to care for so many of our neighbors. Speaking personally, it feels wonderful to „come home‟ to West Virginia; as a proud Mountaineer, my career in hospice began at West Virginia Caring‟s predecessor, Hospice Care Corporation, and I am honored to lead both organizations.”

In a majority of cases, Medicare‟s Hospice Benefit or commercial insurance plans make advanced illness care available at no cost, but West Virginia currently ranks 42nd in hospice utilization rates nationwide. Recent studies show that improving hospice access by one percent would save Medicare more than $500 million annually, while improving patient-centered outcomes and addressing what matters most to patients and their families during the last weeks to months of life.