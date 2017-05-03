New Operator for Local Rehabilitation, Nursing Center Brings Award-Winning Care, Community Goals

In the past five years, American Medical Facilities Management (AMFM) centers have won national awards for providing quality health care in their communities; now AMFM is bringing this commitment to quality care to Greenbrier County.

Greenbrier Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center will now be known as Greenbrier Health Care Center (GHCC), and will be part of a locally operated company with 17 locations throughout West Virginia.

“We are tremendously excited to be joining the Lewisburg community,” Tammy Jo Painter, Vice President of Compliance, said. “From getting to know the dedicated employees here to meeting families and community members, we expect some great and exciting times ahead.”

AMFM has won 24 National Quality Awards from the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL). The program is based on the core values and criteria of the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award.

My InnerView conducts customer and employee surveys of long-term care centers nationwide and has ranked AMFM centers in the top 10% in the nation for family, resident and employee satisfaction. AMFM centers have been recognized by the West Virginia Health Care Association for individual employees in direct care, administration, community service, volunteers and best practices.

Seven AMFM centers have received deficiency-free state inspections since 2014, and recently nine centers received the “2016 Embracing Quality Award” from Providigm.

“We believe that in addition to the award winning and quality care AMFM is bringing to Greenbrier County, it’s also important to be a good community partner,” Brandon S. Totten, Community Relations Manager for AMFM, said.

The AMFM Charitable Foundation has presented more than $500,000 in charitable donations to community and civic organizations. AMFM’s mission is “to exemplify excellence in quality care to our customers by providing an environment that enhances personal growth, individuality, dignity and respect.”