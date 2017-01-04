New Nutrition, Weight Management Program from The Wellness Center at Berkeley Medical Center

Have you struggled with your weight? Have you struggled with making your health a priority? Are you confused about diet and nutrition because of all the different diet recommendations out there?

Take charge of your health and learn to make the healthy choice the easy choice. Sign up for Weigh to Go: Eat Right Now, a nutrition/weight management program sponsored by The Wellness Center at WVU Medicine Berkeley Medical Center.

Weigh to Go is a 4-week program starting on Monday, January 30, 2017 from 6 -7:30 pm. It will be held every Monday through February 20 in the 2nd floor conference room of the McCormack Center.

Weigh to Go focuses on learning to nourish your body to feel better and manage disease. “The program helps you learn the importance of being consistent in your habits and to use food to fuel your body for good health,” stated Joan Starliper, RD, MS, LD, an instructor for the program.

Program participants will learn nutrition essentials, meal planning, grocery store tips, label reading, diet pitfalls, lifestyle habit essentials, and how stress management and emotions affect your habits. Also included is a taste test and weight assessment.

The cost of Weigh to Go is $60, with a discount for WVU Medicine University Healthcare employees and members of The Wellness Center. For more information or to register, call Dana DeJarnett at 304-264-1287, 31814 or email ddejarnett@wvumedicine.org.