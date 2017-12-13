New Learn and Earn Gives Back to Students

Learn & Earn grants are an incredible opportunity for employers in West Virginia to have the chance to train ideal future employees. Employers select students who are studying at a local community and technical college (CTC) and are reimbursed from grant funding for up to half of the student’s wages while that student works for the employer and completes their studies at the CTC. This benefit is intended to be an incentive for employers to take on trainees; however, some employers also see is as an opportunity from a different perspective. Some see it as an opportunity to help their own employees continue their education here in West Virginia.

Right at Home, a local Charleston healthcare service has been partnering with BridgeValley Community and Technical College since 2015. What makes this learn and earn unique is that Right at Home uses their grant reimbursement to give back to students. Right at Home uses the funds to create a scholarship for students pursuing a Health Science Associates or Certificate degrees at BridgeValley. Starting December 2017, one intern will be chosen each semester to receive a $2,500 scholarship. The award goes to a student who shows hard work and excitement out in the field while they are working.

“We saw this as an opportunity to draw individuals with a passion for providing care to our program. We want to hire and show them that though this program there is a career path for professional growth.” said Right at Home President, Eric Hicks. When they graduate we want them to stay in West Virginia and in some instances, we will be able to employee them.”

Right at Home gives students hands-on experience in the healthcare field, by allowing them to visit clients in the home and provide “companion care” services such as meal prepping, house cleaning, and laundry. They also assist with “personal care” services such as bathing, feeding, dressing and incontinence care. Right at Home gives people the option of being able to stay in their homes safely by supplying caregivers to perform these tasks. Students receive a hands-on internship experience where they are paid $14 per hour and earn credit toward a degree in health care.

“This program is an exceptional opportunity for our students to gain real world experience and enhance classroom learning,” said Kim Knapp Associate Professor and Director of Grants and Contracts at BridgeValley. “In addition to earning a pay check to help cover expenses while attending college, these students also have an opportunity to apply for Right at Home’s scholarships to help pay for tuition. We appreciate Right at Home’s commitment to helping students overcome barriers and reach their goals.”

Right at Home said they plan to expand the learn and earn program to include their Beckley location by partnering with New River Community and Technical College soon.