New Heart Surgery Device Company Opens Office in West Virginia

Figure 8 Surgical Inc. has invented a new device to assist with open heart surgeries. Dr. W. Thomas McClellan, a West Virginia native and a member of the device development team, will lead the company’s headquarters in Morgantown.

The company’s Figure 8 Flatwire devise offers an alternative to steel wire and provides a more durable, stable method to rejoin the sternum after an open heart procedure. The Figure 8 Flatwire can be set in several configurations, stabilizing in multiple directions. Greater stability reduces the risks of misalignment and infection.

The Figure 8 Flatwire device has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is already being used in more than 30 hospitals.

Figure 8 Surgical Inc. recently received $250,000 in seed capital co-investment funds from the West Virginia Capital Access Program (WVCAP). The state-run WVCAP program is funded through the federal State Small Business Credit Initiative to help the state’s small business get the credit they need to grow.

WVCAP is administered by the West Virginia Jobs Investment Trust, the state’s venture capital fund created to develop the state’s economy by making investment funds available to eligible businesses.