Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough Wins Junior League SOUP-er Firm Competition

During the month of January, Tri-State law firms including Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP, Steptoe & Johnson, PLLC, Dinsmore & Shohl, LLP, Farrell, White & Legg, PLLC, Anspach Meeks Ellenberger LLP, Stapleton Law Offices, Campbell Woods, PLLC, Jenkins Fenstermaker, PLLC, and Bailes, Craig & Yon, PLLC, participated in the Junior League of Huntington’s SOUP-er Firm competition. All participating firms raised monetary donations and collected canned soup for the Facing Hunger Foodbank, a local organization that provides meals for over 116,000 in the Tri-State every year.

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP was declared the winner after it collected enough donations to provide 35,625 meals, making up more than half of the total SOUP-er Firm donations. The competition brought in enough donations to provide 61,661 meals. Nelson Mullins is located at 949 Third Avenue, in Huntington and serves the legal needs of its clients from its seventeen offices in ten states and Washington, D.C.

The SOUP-er Firm Competition is in its second year. The 2017 SOUP-er Firm winner was Jenkins Fenstermaker, PLLC. Last year the SOUP-er Firm competition raised a total of 35,356 meals.