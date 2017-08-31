N3 Picks West Virginia Regional Technology Park for Expansion

The Charleston Area Alliance congratulates Atlanta-based N3 on its decision to open operations at the West Virginia Regional Technology Park, which N3 projects will employ 300 as demand for the company’s sales acceleration and cloud-based support programs grow.

N3 is an integrated sales and marketing execution firm that drives cloud revenue for technology leaders including Microsoft, Kimberly-Clark, SAP, among many others. The company currently employs more than 1,200 technology sales experts across the globe.

“The Charleston Area Alliance congratulates the Tech Park on a great win. N3 is a dynamic company and a leading partner with many global IT companies,” said Matt Ballard, president and CEO of the Charleston Area Alliance.

As the region’s economic and community development agency, the Alliance began work with N3 in the spring and helped the company through each step of their selection process – providing data and demographics and identifying talent, real estate options and incentives. The Alliance hosted N3 executives multiple times during the process and provided ongoing, strategic support.

In June the Alliance Board of Directors designated a $150,000 grant from its CADCO Foundation Trust Fund to the Tech Park for the capital improvements that will be needed to accommodate N3’s facility needs. In 2010, when Dow Chemical donated the 258-acre park to the state of West Virginia, the Alliance Board of Directors set aside funding to launch Tech Park projects that will have a significant and sustainable economic impact on the region.

“N3’s expansion to the Tech Park is an example of why the CADCO Trust Fund was created many years ago,” said Steve Rubin, the Alliance’s Board Chairman. “This is a tool, just like in every other community, which can be utilized to push a project over the tipping point.”

The CADCO Foundation Trust Fund was established using proceeds from the sale of Alliance-owned property at Southridge Center. The Alliance’s predecessor organization, the Business and Industrial Development Corp. (BIDCO), worked to develop Southridge Center with neighboring property owners. BIDCO merged with Charleston Renaissance Corp. and the Charleston Regional Chamber of Commerce in 2004 to create the Charleston Area Alliance.

The Alliance funds allocated to the Tech Park are separate from the Alliance’s operating budget, which is funded through private contributions, business member dues, foundation grants and public support.

N3 is leasing office space at the WVRTP to support its expansion into the Kanawha Valley. The company is actively recruiting candidates to staff key sales and sales management positions in its new South Charleston office.

N3 provides employees with competitive salaries and comprehensive employee benefits. The company invests heavily in employees, providing an aggressive training program designed to ensure team members are well versed in technology, demand generation and sales expertise. Some sales or marketing experience is preferred and a bachelor’s degree is required. For employment opportunities, visit http://n3results.com/careers/ or email recruiting@n3results.com.

“At N3, we consider our employees the most valuable long-term investment we make,” said Kenneth Boggs, vice president of operations at the new N3 South Charleston office. “New team members can expect a high-paced sales environment where the sky is the limit, and a management team who focuses on career development and provides the tools, training and resources to achieve it.”

The South Charleston office joins N3’s eight other worldwide locations including its Atlanta headquarters and offices in Bogota; Dublin; Fargo, N.D.; Fort Lauderdale; London; San Jose; Costa Rica; Sao Paulo; Seattle; Singapore; and Sydney.

Founded in 2004, N3 has a proven track record of technology, software and manufacturing demand generation. Last year the Atlanta Business Chronicle recognized N3 as the eighth fastest growing company in the metropolitan area for the third consecutive year at its Annual Pacesetter Awards and the company was awarded fifth place on Corporate Growth’s Georgia Fast 40 List. The recognitions cap a banner year for N3 that included a significant, multimillion-dollar investment from RedBird Capital Partners and new engagements from Salesforce.com, IBM, Cisco, Grainger and MetLife.