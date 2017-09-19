N3 Partners with WVHEPC to Recruit West Virginia Workers

A sales and marketing execution firm called N3, which works closely with Microsoft, Kimberly-Clark, SAP and other top technology leaders, is moving into the West Virginia Regional Technology Park in South Charleston.

The company is now seeking qualified candidates to fill the estimated 300 job openings it is bringing to West Virginia. The Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC) along with the Charleston Area Alliance and several other sponsors are hosting a career fair to highlight these new local job opportunities.

“Their decision to launch operations here speaks volumes of the quality of our facilities,” said HEPC Chancellor Paul Hill. “But, more importantly, it serves as a reflection of the caliber of our workforce and the knowledge, skills and abilities of our recent college graduates. N3 jobs will go to four-year college graduates, and preliminary recruiting has already begun.”

A career fair showcasing the types of jobs available at N3 will take place at the Clay Center on September 20, 2017, from 5PM to 7PM. The fair will highlight potential employment opportunities with the company with competitive salaries and employee benefits. Additionally, representatives from several West Virginia colleges and universities will be in attendance to highlight their respective programs.

For more information on potential job openings and applications visit www.n3results.com. To read Chancellor Hill’s full statement on the job opportunities this company brings to West Virginia visit www.wvhepc.edu.