Mylan Provides Support for U.S. Disaster-Relief Efforts

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ, TASE: MYL) recently announced that it is working to provide aid to those affected by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria in Florida, Puerto Rico and Texas. To date, the company has shipped more than 6 million doses of medicine, including anti-infective, cardiovascular, endocrine and metabolic, gastrointestinal, hematological and respiratory medications, to aid in hurricane-recovery efforts through its charitable distribution partners, Direct Relief, Americares and Heart to Heart International.

In addition, over the past weekend, Mylan chartered a cargo aircraft to Puerto Rico carrying more than 36,000 pounds of essential items needed by local residents and Mylan employees. In Caguas, Puerto Rico, Mylan has opened the doors of its manufacturing plant to Mylan employees and those in the surrounding community to provide food, water and other assistance from the site, in close coordination with local authorities. The Mylan team continues to work around the clock to return the site to full operation and is working closely with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to help address drug-shortage concerns. Additionally, the company is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to determine essential medicine needs, including antibiotics, for the residents of Puerto Rico.

In Texas, Mylan has partnered with SBP, a nonprofit organization dedicated to national disaster recovery, and has donated more than $80,000 to assist statewide efforts. This monetary donation was made possible through generous employee contributions and Mylan’s corporate match.

In all affected areas, Mylan is offering housing and providing direct financial assistance for Mylan employees in need.

Mylan CEO Heather Bresch commented, “Like so many others, we have been saddened to learn about the impact of the recent natural disasters in the U.S. and beyond. Our top priorities remain focused on ensuring the safety of our fellow employees and restoring our operations to meet patient needs. We recognize that the rebuilding process will take a long time in all three areas. We continue to evaluate how best to make the greatest positive impact on our Mylan family as well as on the surrounding communities in which we operate. For now, we keep those affected in our thoughts and prayers, and we are proud of the support that our Mylan colleagues, their families and nearby communities have already provided to date.”