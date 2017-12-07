Murders, Menus and More on the Schedule this Winter at Adventures on the Gorge

Murder mysteries, special menus and a dance event that would make Don Cornelius proud will be among the highlights this winter at Adventures on the Gorge (AOTG).

“Even though the whitewater season has ended, there is still plenty of good food and good fun to be found in the New River Gorge,” said Dave Arnold, Adventures on the Gorge co-founder and vice president of public relations and strategic partnerships. “With the addition of new cabins and the Lookout Post, our small-group conference center, there has never been a better time to plan a group gathering or an intimate winter getaway in the woods.”

Located on more than 1,000 acres along the rim of New River Gorge near Fayetteville, W.Va., the resort offers an array of outdoor experiences such as whitewater rafting on the New and Gauley Rivers and aerial adventures. In recent years AOTG has expanded its facilities to include accommodations for all budgets, casual and fine dining and a special events and meeting center.

Here’s a rundown of events scheduled this winter.

December 15-16

Just before winter gets its official start, a Christmas cookie decorating workshop will help people develop new skills and sharpen old ones. From noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15 and Saturday Dec, 16, 2017 at the Lookout Post conference center, guests will decorate and take home a dozen cookies each with the option of purchasing additional cookies. Costs for the workshop are $25 for adults and $15 for children ages five to 10.

December 18

Holiday dinners to go will be available for order until Dec. 18. These complete and cooked meals can then be picked up at a scheduled time Dec. 20-22 in time to be reheated and served for Christmas Eve or Day. Choices include ham, turkey, duck and prime rib entrees and a wide array of side dishes and desserts.

December 31

The resort will ring in New Year’s Eve with music by the Beggar’s Clan, dancing, appetizers, desserts and cash bar.

Located in Smokey’s Steakhouse, the party will start at 8:30 p.m., and the band will begin playing at 9 p.m. Cost is $29.95 plus tax and gratuity per person.

January 19-20

The Super VS Villains Mystery Dinner will be staged each night Friday, Jan. 19 and Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. Guests are assigned a role to play and are given clues to reveal and secrets to try to keep in this “Superhero Game of Clue.” This mystery will take place in Smokey’s Steakhouse. Cash bar opens at 6:30 p.m., and the game starts at 7 p.m. each night. Cost is $49.95 plus tax and gratuity per person. Themed appetizers (think Daredevilled Eggs and Lex Luthor” Kryptonite Jello with Whipped Cream) will be served.

January 26

An Italian Wines and Food Pairing dinner will be held in Smokey’s Steakhouse from 7 to 9 p.m. This five-course meal will feature polenta and mushrooms, gnocchi, Osso Buco, risotto and more paired with Italian wines. Cost is $75 per person (adults only) plus tax and gratuity.

January 27

This Beer and Belly Tasting Reception will be held in Smokey’s Steakhouse from 7 to 9 p.m. and will feature beers from Sierra Nevada Brewing with salmon, pork, beef, duck and lamb “bacon.” Cost is $35 (adults only) plus tax and gratuity.

February 3

The “Soul Train Dance” led by disc jockey Jeremy Casto will be held from 8 to 11 p.m. in Smokey’s Steakhouse. Music, dancing, cash bar and light appetizers are included. Cost is $29.95 (adults only) plus tax and gratuity.

February 9-11

Embodying Yoga Through Nature: A Yoga Retreat For Beginners will combine the techniques of yoga with the natural beauty of the New River Gorge. This weekend retreat will be geared toward novices and will include expert instruction, lodging, dining and recreation. Costs start at $425 per person. An option featuring yoga and meals only is available.

February 14

Valentine’s Dinner will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. in Smokey’s Steakhouse. A five-course meal will be paired with wines. Cost is $39.95 per person (adults only) plus tax and gratuity.

February 16-17

Murder at the Toadwart Inn will be held each night in Smokey’s Steakhouse. Guests are assigned a role to play and are given clues to reveal and secrets to try to keep. Cash bar opens at 6:30 p.m., and the game starts at 7 p.m. each night. Cost is $49.95 plus tax and gratuity per person. Themed appetizers will be served.

March 9-11

Embodying the Five Elements of Yoga Through Nature: All Levels will incorporate earth, sky, water, fire and air to achieve balance that leaves participants feeling strong, confident, peaceful and ready to engage life in a positive uplifting way. This weekend retreat is open to all levels and will include expert instruction, lodging, dining and recreation. Costs start at $425 per person. An option featuring yoga and meals only is available.

March 9-10

Back in Time for Murder (a steampunk murder mystery) will be held each night in Smokey’s Steakhouse. Guests are assigned a role to play and are given clues to reveal and secrets to try to keep. Cash bar opens at 6:30 p.m., and the game starts at 7 p.m. each night. Cost is $49.95 plus tax and gratuity per person. Themed appetizers will be served. Steampunk is a subgenre of science fiction and sometimes fantasy that incorporates technology and aesthetic designs inspired by 19th-century industrial steam-powered machinery.

March 17

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Saturday, March 17, from noon to 9 p.m. in Chetty’s Pub. Cost is $8-22 plus tax and gratuity per person.

