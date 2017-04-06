West Virginia Executive Seeks Reader Input for Spring 2017 Issue

West Virginia Executive (WVE), the state’s premier business to business publication, is gathering reader input concerning the 2017 Legislative session and the West Virginia state budget deficit for the upcoming Spring 2017 issue, and we want to hear from you!

There are two opportunities to submit your opinion for possible inclusion in the upcoming issue:

1) 2017 Legislative Session: Tell us which bill you strongly oppose or strongly support from this session. Include up to 200 words on why you support or oppose the bill.

2) Budget Deficit: Share with us your unique ideas on how to address the state’s budget deficit. Include up to 200 words on what the idea is and how it would be helpful.

Submissions must be submitted by email and should include your first and last name and your hometown—anonymous submissions will not be published.

Submissions are due by close of business Thursday, April 13. No phone calls, please. All submissions must be sent to jlj@wvexecutive.com.