Mountwest Community and Technical College Receives $30,000 Contribution from Marathon Petroleum

Mountwest Community and Technical College announced a $30,000 contribution by Marathon Petroleum in support of a maintenance program and system upgrade to the Maritime Academies computer systems and simulator. This donation will assist in training and providing the most up to date simulation programs for Mountwest students. The Academy provides U.S. Coast Guard-approved maritime training for various levels of the river industry from entry-level Deckhands; those with experience ready to become Steersmen; and seasoned mariners wanting to expand their qualifications. The Academy uses simulator for both Steersman and Radar certifications to enhance the traditional learning experience. The simulators educate students in practical situations and then they are evaluated and compared to industry standards and regulations.

“Our partnership with Marathon Petroleum has been in place since the Maritime Academy for almost 17 years. They have played a vital role in helping Mountwest Community and Technical College’s Maritime in this industry and we are grateful for their support and understanding the need to upgrade our computer programming and simulator,” said Dr. Steven Brown, Dean Career and Technical Program.

“We appreciate the mission and value Mountwest Community & Technical College brings to our tristate region. We hope this donation to the Mountwest Foundation will help mariners improve their operation excellence through career enhancement training, said Todd Sandifer, Manager Marine Transportation

Mountwest Maritime Academy is one of two in-land waterway training programs in the United States. The Academy has been serving the needs of the river industry since 2001 and has trained and graduated over 2,000 students. Some of first set of graduates are now Boat Pilots and Captains.