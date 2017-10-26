Mountainstate Orthopedic Associates Hires Two New Orthopedic Surgeons

Mountainstate Orthopedic Associates recently hired two new orthopedic surgeons, Jacob M. Conjeski, M.D., and Matthew J. Schessler, M.D.

“We are very excited to welcome these two surgeons,” said Matthew P. Darmelio, M.D., MOA president. “Their experience will bring a new level of expertise to the MOA family.”

West Virginia native Dr. Jacob Conjeski is an orthopedic and adult joint reconstructive surgeon who received his undergraduate degree from West Virginia University in mechanical engineering and his medical degree from West Virginia University School of Medicine. He completed his residency at the University of South Florida for Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in Tampa, Florida. He is fellowship trained in adult joint reconstruction from Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, New York.

During medical school, he was presented with the John E. Prescott Award, which goes to the top two academically ranked medical students and was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. During residency, he was the recipient of the Resident of the Year Award. He was also recognized for his research at Lenox Hill Hospital and received the Best Fellow Manuscript Award.

“I’m excited about starting at Mountainstate Orthopedic Associates because of the reputation they have in the community,” Dr. Jacob Conjeski said. “They are very well known for their patient physician relationships and one on one care with their doctor.”

Dr. Matthew Schessler, a Charleston native, received his undergraduate degrees from West Virginia University in chemistry and biochemistry and his medical degree from the West Virginia University School of Medicine. Following medical school, he completed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Dr. Schessler completed fellowship training in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery at Tufts Medical Center and New England Baptist Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts.

During medical school, he served as the vice president for the WVU School of Medicine class of 2011. He was elected to membership in the Alpha Omega Alpha and Gold Humanism Honor Societies. During his residency, he served as the football team physician for Pittsburgh area high schools.

“I’m excited about returning to the Morgantown area,” Dr. Matthew Schessler said. “I grew up in West Virginia and went to school in Morgantown. I look forward to joining Mountainstate Orthopedic Associates to provide advanced orthopedic care for our patients in the area.”

“Our surgeons are utilizing the most modern and innovative techniques in orthopedic surgery, including arthroscopy, non-operative modalities and rehabilitation,” said Amanda Ferguson, practice administrator. “Our goal is to return patients to an active lifestyle by preserving the joint to ensure pain relief and return of function. We encourage patients to address their joint pain early and to avoid waiting until a replacement is the only option.

For more information, please visit http://www.mountainstateorthopedic.com/, or schedule an appointment by calling 304-599-0720.