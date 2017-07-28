A Mountain State Staycation

By Jessica Wintz-Adams

When my husband, Steven, and I were thinking about where we would like to celebrate one year of wedded bliss, we didn’t have to travel far. While many friends celebrating anniversaries often travel outside of West Virginia’s borders to sandy beaches or fast-paced cities, our weekend celebration gave us that getting-out-of-town feeling without having to go too far.

West Virginia is not only a beautiful state to live in, but it is also a great place to vacation. Whether you are a life-long resident or just a visitor, our state has so much to offer. If you are looking for a thrilling adventure; a relaxing, romantic getaway; or a place to explore history and culture, my Mountain Mama has all of that and more.

Wild and Wonderful Adventure

When planning this anniversary getaway, Steven and I didn’t have to spend hours pouring over travel websites to find the perfect place to stay or fun things to do. We decided pretty quickly to visit ACE Adventure Resort, which we’ve both visited a couple of times before. My first experience at ACE Adventure was during Leadership West Virginia in 2015, where I was introduced to zip lining. I did more than just conquer a fear of heights—I learned that I could travel just over an hour from Charleston and feel a world away from the concrete jungle of day-to-day urban life.

After that trip, I knew I wanted to share this great hidden secret with Steven. The following summer, we would visit the resort’s Wonderland Waterpark and later spend an evening camping on the mountaintop there under the stars. As someone who never camped in a tent until I met my husband, I can attest to the fact that while you may be outdoors and cooking dinner over a campfire, ACE Adventure makes sure traditional comforts—like restroom facilities—are never too far away.

For our anniversary trip, we knew we wanted to visit the Wonderland Waterpark again. The five-acre waterpark is full of activities for everyone, no matter what age. Do you want to lay around and catch some of the sun’s rays? Lay out on the man-made beach or grab a float and chill out in the spring-fed mountain lake. Want to test your upper arm strength? Don’t worry, they have you covered with 50 huge inflatable toys. Think climbing a 25-foot mountain is easy? I can tell you that it is not. It’s still a great challenge that ends with a refreshing dip in the lake, whether you’re successful at climbing or not. If you’re looking for even more excitement, Wonderland Waterpark offers three giant waterslides, a zip line right into the lake and, of course, the BLOB, a huge inflatable that springs you into the water. Steven and I aren’t so great at the BLOB, but we are pretty good at relaxing on the beach and watching others fly through the air and into the lake below.

Lights, Camera, Romance

We knew after a day of sun and fun at ACE Adventure, we would want to wind down someplace relaxing. Camping in a tent is fun, but it doesn’t exactly scream out romance. I was curious about other local offerings in the Fayetteville area, and Airbnb led me to discover the next best thing after tent camping: spending the night in a barn.

When I told my friends that Steven and I were going to spend the night in a barn on our anniversary trip, reactions ranged from humor to disbelief.

The Barn Loft is described as an upgrade from camping on the ground, but it is truly more than that. Imagine a scene from a Nicholas Sparks novel, where girl meets boy in a room with twinkling ceiling lights, freshly picked flowers in antique vases and so much romance and enchantment that you forget where you are: an open air barn loft. Don’t worry, there’s no hay to be found there, just charm and romance.

Holly, the owner, has done a fantastic job creating a welcoming environment that maintains all the features we love best about barns, even down to the barn cat, without sacrificing the comforts of a hotel stay. Nestled just minutes away from all that Fayetteville has to offer, The Barn Loft offers its guests a truly romantic getaway for two. If you’re looking to experience that West Virginia night from the comfort of a bed and with the cuddles of Betsy, the beloved barn cat, you won’t regret staying at The Barn Loft.

This was our first Airbnb booking experience, and it certainly won’t be our last. In researching, I’ve discovered there are hundreds of special West Virginia getaways just like Holly’s barn to be explored.

The Vacation Meal Plan

What is an anniversary trip without something good to eat? For dinner, we decided to check out the newly re-opened Smokey’s Steakhouse, formerly Smokey’s on the Gorge. If you’re looking for a place to feast your eyes on the beautiful sights of the New River Gorge (NRG) while feasting on delicious steak and sides, Smokey’s Steakhouse is the perfect place. Nothing beats that view of the famous NRG Bridge after a filling, delicious dinner. For brunch the next day, we went into town and visited Cathedral Café. The church-turned-café is an artsy, relaxing place to grab a cup of coffee and some grub and definitely helped us fill our bellies after a weekend of swimming in the lake.

We came away that weekend not only with an appreciation of our first year of marriage but with a deeper love and respect for what treasures West Virginia has to offer.

About the Author

Jessica Wintz-Adams is a junior account executive for Orion Strategies. A 2010 graduate of Marshall University, Wintz-Adams holds bachelor’s degrees in public relations and political science. Originally from Southern West Virginia, she currently resides in Charleston where she is an active volunteer with Charleston Main Street (CMS) East. Wintz-Adams was named a CMS East End Volunteer of the Year by Governor Earl Ray Tomblin in 2016. She is also a proud alumna of the Leadership West Virginia Class of 2015.