Mountain State Manufacturing

By Joe Eddy and Rebecca McPhail

The manufacturing industry helps drive West Virginia and its economy. Manufacturers employ 6.44 percent of the state’s workforce, and for every $1 spent in manufacturing, another $1.40 is added to the economy—the highest multiplier effect of any economic sector.

Middle schoolers interested in learning more about West Virginia’s manufacturing industry will soon have an opportunity at five regional education academies planned this fall, an initiative of the Explore the New Manufacturing campaign and the West Virginia Manufacturers Association Educational Fund (WVMAEF).

The first academy is scheduled for Friday, October 6, at Wheeling Park High School in the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia. The event will coincide with National Manufacturing Day. Eighth graders in STEM or tech-ed classes who are selected by their teachers will learn from local manufacturers and others about the educational pathways and career opportunities that are available to them in West Virginia.

Through lab demonstrations as well as testimonials from local high school students in the simulated workplace learning program, students who attend an academy will gain a better understanding of the industry and the skills they need to pursue a career in manufacturing. For students who may not be interested in a four-year college or university but who excel in math, science or simply learn more through hands-on experiences, technical education is a great option and a path that manufacturers highly encourage.

With more than 1,100 manufacturing companies and an average salary of $65,000, which is above the national average, West Virginia offers a multitude of well-paying career paths requiring diverse skill sets and levels of education.

Eagle Manufacturing, an industry partner that will present during the first academy at Wheeling Park High School, has been in the Northern Panhandle for nearly 130 years. It is an area that’s seen an influx of industry-related activity recently.

Nearby Brooke and Hancock counties have seen increases in new employment opportunities. Adding to the region’s success, the Weirton-Steubenville area ranked third in the nation in construction jobs growth from November 2015-16—a 16 percent increase in just 12 months.

According to Joe Eddy, WVMAEF chairman and CEO of Eagle Manufacturing, the purpose of engaging middle schoolers and making them aware of the successes of manufacturers located essentially in their backyards is to get them thinking more about manufacturing and what they can do in school to best prepare for their futures.

“From welders to engineers, there are opportunities across our state and for every kind of student,” says Eddy. “To stay competitive in this industry, we have to start preparing to maintain and grow our qualified workforce. Communicating opportunities with students now is essential if we’re going to remain successful.”

The regional education academies will be held:

October 6, Wheeling Park High School, Wheeling

October 18, Marion County Technical Center, Farmington

October 20, James Rumsey Technical Institute, Martinsburg

October 24, Putnam Career and Technical Center, Eleanor

October 27, Fayette Institute of Technology, Oak Hill

WVMAEF launched the Explore the New Manufacturing campaign in 2015 to educate middle school students and others about the manufacturing industry in West Virginia as well as the educational pathways and career opportunities available. Since its inception, nearly 7,000 students and 650 educators, administrators and others have learned more about the industry through presentations and demonstrations.

About the Authors

Joe Eddy is the president and chief executive officer of Eagle Manufacturing Company in Wellsburg, WV. Eddy is past chairman of the board of the West Virginia Manufacturers Association (WVMA) and serves on its executive board as well as its M2M-Marcellus to manufacturing, finance and education committees. He is also chairman of the WVMA Educational Fund, a nonprofit supporting community and technical college education in West Virginia.

Rebecca McPhail has served as president of the West Virginia Manufacturers Association since 2013. McPhail previously served as the president of state economic development at Vision Shared. Prior to her work at Vision Shared, she was assistant vice president of development at Marshall University. Before returning to West Virginia in 2003, she served as grant development research manager and interim director of development for the YMCA of Greater Cleveland in Ohio. McPhail has also worked for nonprofit health care organizations in both West Virginia and Ohio and as a development consultant in Northeast Ohio.