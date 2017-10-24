Mountain State Insurance Agency Celebrates 100 Years of Service

Mountain State Insurance Agency, Inc., was founded in 1917 in Montgomery and is privately owned by 7th generation West Virginian, Ross Johnson. Since relocating to Charleston in 2000, the independent insurance agency has grown considerably with a focus on public works contractors and the natural gas industry. The agency is committed to technical competence through an emphasis on continuing insurance education for its eighteen insurance professionals.

Mountain State Insurance Agency, Inc. retains its Best Practices status, once again becoming part of an elite group of independent insurance agencies around the United States. This status comes by participating in the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA or the Big “I”) Best Practices Study group. The annual survey and three-year Study of leading independent insurance agencies documents business practices of the “best” agencies and urges others to adopt similar practices.

This is the second year of the current 2016 three-year Study cycle. Over 1,500 independent agencies throughout the U.S. were nominated to take part in the annual study in 2016, but only 262 agencies qualified for the honor. To be chosen, the agency had to be among the 35-45 top-performing agencies in one of six revenue categories.

“We are very pleased to again be recognized as a Best Practices Agency. We frequently refer to the study’s benchmarking data and key metrics to evaluate our performance” says Taylor Johnson, Mountain State Insurance Agency’s Vice President and General Counsel. “This recognition is attributable to our dedicated employees, who are committed to being top performers.”