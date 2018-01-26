Mon Health Medical Center to Hold 35th Annual HealthFair

Mon Health Medical Center will hold its 2018 HealthFair Friday, Feb. 23, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 24, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Morgantown Mall.

HealthFair offers free and low-cost screenings, health information special events and demonstrations from more than 40 local medical organizations.

This year Mon Health Medical Center will offer low-cost multiphasic blood analysis screenings from 6:30-11 a.m. The cost is $30 for the multiphasic screening, $15 for Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) and $15 for Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH).

Participants in the multiphasic screenings must register by Feb. 6 at monhealth.com/healthfair.

Other screenings that require prior registration include:

Giant Eagle Pharmacy – Flu, pneumonia and shingles shots. Pre-register by calling 304-599-2369, option 0.

Mon Health Surgical Care – Ultrasound screenings of carotid arteries, abdominal aorta and gallbladder. Must be 18 years old. Pre-register by calling 304-285-2730 or 304-599-7358.

Heartsaver – CPR/AED course. Pre-register by calling 304-285-2730.

Other screenings that don’t require pre-registration will also be available during HealthFair. These include functional movement, blood pressure, venous insufficiency for lower extremities, bone density and vision.

The Baby Crawl event, sponsored by the Mon Health Family Birth Center Perinatal Education Program, will take place Saturday at noon. Registration will start at 11:30 a.m.

Babies will be placed in heats, and the winner of each heat will compete in the final crawl to determine the champion crawler. Parents can pre-register their babies at monhealth.com/babycrawl. Online registration closes Thursday, Feb. 22. Visit monhealth.com for more information on this year’s HealthFair.