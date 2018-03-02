Mon Health EMS Purchases Life-Saving Rescue Equipment

Mon Health EMS recently purchased $40,000 in Hurst rescue equipment to help extricate crash victims more quickly from the scene of an accident.

“Vehicles on the road these days are built with stronger frames that contain 33 percent high strength steel, which is 20 percent more than in 2009,” said Daniel Six, a paramedic with Mon Health EMS. “When extracting a trapped patient, the goal is to get that person out as quickly as possible and transported to a hospital. With these tools, we will be able to rescue patients even faster than before, getting them to the critical care they need to improve their chances of survival.”

Every year Mon Health EMS responds to an average of 60 911-calls that require extrication. As vehicles have been made stronger, Mon Health EMS has adapted their rescue efforts to benefit the community.

Mon Health EMS purchased the previous rescue tools in 2010 when vehicle frames went from being built with 4 percent high strength steel to 12 percent.

The new rescue equipment includes a:

Spreader with a force of 134,900 lbs.

Cutter built for high strength steel

Strong arm with a 6,744 lbs. spreading force for smaller tasks

Ram with a 28,600 lbs. pushing force

“These new tools are lighter to carry and battery operated unlike the common rescue tools that require connection of a power unit and hydraulic hoses,” Six said. “That means we’ll be able to move them freely and easily to rapidly remove patients from the vehicle.”

In continuing efforts to shorten response times, these tools will be transported to scenes in a quick response, light rescue vehicle.