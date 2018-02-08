Mon Health Appoints Interim CEO

Darryl Duncan is on a leave of absence as Chief Executive Officer and President of Mon Health System. Dottie Oakes has been named interim CEO and will continue in her role as Chief Operating Officer. In a communication to all physicians and staff members, Ms. Oakes said she is focused on continuing to strengthen relationships with the medical staff, employees and the communities served by Mon Health System..

“I feel confident with your support that together we can successfully navigate the complex and multi-faceted changes occurring in healthcare. Mon Health and all our affiliated hospitals have played a vital role in the health and wellness of our communities for generations, and we remain committed to that mission as an independent community health system,” said Oakes.

Mon Health System is an integrated network of community hospitals, physician clinics and outpatient centers that work together to make healthcare more accessible and affordable to residents of north central West Virginia, southwestern Pennsylvania and western Maryland. It includes its flagship hospital, Mon Health Medical Center, a 189-bed general, acute care hospital in Morgantown, WV; Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital, a 25-bed critical access hospital in Kingwood, WV; Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital, a 70-bed hospital in Weston, WV; Mon Health EMS; Mon Health Equipment & Supplies; and Mon Health The Village at Heritage Point. For more information, visit monhealth.com.